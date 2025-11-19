MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NIA names 10 in trafficking of Bangladeshi minor girl brought into Odisha

The agency uncovers a wider exploitation ring spanning multiple states as investigators trace arrests to social media activity financial trails and earlier Pocso court findings

Subhashish Mohanty Published 19.11.25, 07:32 AM
Representational picture

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted 10 men accused of trafficking a minor Bangladeshi girl from across the eastern border into Odisha.

The girl was rescued from a roadside in Cuttack’s Madhupatna area about a year ago.

The accused had allegedly brought the girl to Bhubaneswar from Bangladesh.

The chargesheet filed in an NIA special court accuses the 10 persons of luring the girl with the promise of employment and then pushing her into immoral trafficking for profit.

The 17-year-old was found crying in pain at Link Road in Cuttack on the night of November 9 last year. Unable to speak and visibly traumatised — with dishevelled hair and mussed clothes — locals initially mistook her for being mentally unstable.

She was later admitted to Capital Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment, before police handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Investigators said the accused exploited her family’s poverty.

The NIA has also uncovered a wider trafficking network extending beyond Odisha. Odisha police had earlier filed two chargesheets in the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court against six accused.

After taking over the case, the NIA carried out searches at multiple locations in Bengal and arrested two more accused.

Two others were later nabbed after scrutiny of the social media accounts of some of the arrested. Their financial transactions have also come under the scanner.

