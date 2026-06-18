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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

SC refuses to stay June 21 NEET retest, refers plea to larger bench for hearing

Judges direct the challenge to exam cancellation toward larger case examining allegations of question paper breaches under CBI probe

Our Bureau Published 18.06.26, 05:48 AM
NEET UG 2026 retest

Officials transfer NEET UG-2026 retest papers from an IAF helicopter to a bank locker vehicle in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.  PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refrained from passing any order on a petition seeking a direction to quash the National Testing Agency's decision to conduct the NEET UG-2026 retest on June 21.

The court rather referred the matter for consideration on July 17 by a bench headed by Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, which is seized of a batch of petitions challenging the recent controversy surrounding the leak of the NEET question paper.

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"Post this matter on 15.07.2025 before a bench presided over by Hon’ble Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana said in an order while refusing to deal with a petition filed by Mangala Kohli, former assistant director-general of health services, challenging the NTA's decision to cancel the NEET UG-2026 conducted on May 3 because of question paper leak. The NTA has scheduled the retest on June 21.

The leak is being probed by the CBI and the bench headed by Justice Narasimha had passed a series of orders on the issue and listed the matter for consideration on July 17.

Kohli pleaded that the May 3 exam cancellation was unjust as it amounted to unnecessarily penalising lakhs of students who were not connected with any organised racket.

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NEET-UG National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) Supreme Court
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