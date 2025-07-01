Navy rescues 14 Indian crew from fire-hit ship in Gulf of Oman, averts major disaster

Navy warship INS Tabar responded swiftly and rescued 14 crew members of Indian origin in the Gulf of Oman after a fire broke out on an oil vessel on Sunday.

The INS Tabar, which is on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, received a distress call from a ship named MT Yi Cheng 6.

Sailing from Kandla in Gujarat to Shinas, Oman, the Palau-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members reportedly experienced a major fire in the engine room and a total power failure on board.

The INS Tabar team, comprising 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members, immediately started firefighting operations.

According to the navy, the intensity of the fire has been significantly reduced, with containment efforts underway. The timely response and sustained firefighting operation by the naval crew helped avert a potential maritime disaster.

“The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard. The fire-fighting team and equipment from the INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship’s boat and helicopter,” the navy said on Monday.

“Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in fire-fighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically,” it added.