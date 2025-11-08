Naveen’s final pitch in Nuapada: BJD chief urges voters to reject BJP’s ‘false promises’

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday held a road show in Nuapada, urging people to vote for the BJD, saying his party had served them faithfully for 24 years while the BJP government thrived on false promises.

“Tell me what this government has given you in the last 500 days. Have you got 300 units of free power, ₹3,500 pension, employment for youth or loans for Mission Shakti members? You got nothing except false assurances. It’s total betrayal,” Naveen told the gathering at Parakot field after a 15km road show.

The Nuapada seat fell vacant after BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s death. The BJP has fielded his son Jay Dholakia, prompting Naveen to accuse the party of betrayal and “stealing” candidate. “They can mislead people and steal our candidate, but cannot win hearts,” he said.

Naveen alleged that development had stalled under the BJP and that people were facing problems with Ayushman Bharat cards compared to the BJD’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojona scheme. The BJD claimed Naveen’s flight was deliberately delayed in Bhubaneswar by 70 minutes to disrupt the event.

The bypoll on November 11 is the first since last year’s general elections and is seen as a key test for chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s popularity.