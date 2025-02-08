MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nashik: School headmaster and teacher held over rape of 13-year-old girl student

While angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor, the two culprits have been booked under the BNS and Pocso act

PTI Published 08.02.25, 06:58 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Police on Saturday arrested the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl student, an official said.

The alleged incident took place in Igatpuri taluka on Friday, he said.

According to the police, the Std VI student’s class teacher, Gorakhnath Maruti Joshi, took her to the house of the headmaster Tukaram Govind Sable (53), who allegedly raped the teenager and sent her home.

The girl felt uneasy at home. When her family members probed, she told them about the sexual assault, the official said. The family then approached the police, resulting in the duo's arrest.

Sable and Joshi have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor and stringent action against those involved.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

