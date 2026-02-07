'Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi': Congress attacks government on India–US trade deal

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the India–US interim trade agreement framework, questioning both its substance and its impact, while taking personal digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy with Washington.

Reacting to the India–US joint statement issued on Saturday, the Opposition party said the document is “silent” on details and claimed that the agreement tilts in favour of the United States.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that despite repeated public displays of bonhomie between the two leaders, the outcome falls short for India.

“The US-India joint statement just issued is silent on details,” Ramesh said.

“But from what has been revealed, it is clear that: India will no longer import oil from Russia. Separately, the US has announced that a 25 per cent penalty could be reimposed if India buys oil directly or indirectly from Russia,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh also claimed that India would cut import duties in a way that benefits American farmers at the expense of domestic agriculture.

“It has also been revealed that India will slash import duties to help American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers,” he said.

Raising concerns over trade balances and exports, the Congress leader said the agreement could erase India’s surplus in goods trade with the US and leave exporters facing uncertainty.

“India's annual imports from the USA will triple, wiping out our longstanding goods trade surplus. There will continue to be great uncertainty on India's exports of IT and other services to the US. India's exports of goods to the US will face higher duties than before,” Ramesh said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi’s past public engagements with former US President Donald Trump, Ramesh said, “All the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much. Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi.”

He signed off with a line from Mukesh’s song “Dost dost na raha” from the 1964 film Sangam, underlining the party’s political messaging.

The remarks came shortly after India and the US announced that they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at boosting two-way trade by reducing import duties on a range of goods.

Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the agreement as a gain for domestic manufacturing and employment.

“Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations,” Modi said in a post on X.

“It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startup innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” he said.

The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in the process, citing his personal commitment to ties between the two countries.

According to the interim trade deal, the US has removed the 25 per cent additional import duty imposed on India last August for purchasing Russian oil.

The move follows what Washington described as “significant steps” taken by New Delhi, along with a commitment to stop directly or indirectly importing oil from Moscow.

Under the framework, US duties on Indian goods will be reduced to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier. The government has said this will open access to a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, farmers and fishermen.

The joint statement said the two countries will “promptly” implement the framework and work towards finalising the interim agreement, with the aim of concluding a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement.