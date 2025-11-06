Mystery of the ‘Brazilian model’ in Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘vote fraud’ files unravels

She is neither Seema nor Sweety nor Saraswati. She is apparently Larissa Nery, a hairdresser in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, capital of the province Minas Gerais.

She is apparently “the Brazilian model” whose photograph appeared 22 times in the voter list of a constituency in Haryana, as claimed by the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Rahul had cited the photograph of the “Brazilian model” as an example of widespread bogus voters in Haryana.

Larissa shared a video on her Instagram account after Wednesday’s media conference by Rahul, who had asked, “Yeh kaun hai [Who is she]?”

“Guys, they’re using an old photo of mine. It’s an old photo, okay?” Larissa says in Portuguese in the video posted on her Instagram account.

“I was young in the photo, I was like 18 or 20 years old. They’re using my photo to do, I don’t know if it’s an election or something about voting… that you have to vote for. And in India. Ah! They’re portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness! What craziness is this, what world do we live in!

“Then a reporter called me wanting to know about this whole thing, about going to the salon, my job. Wanting to talk to me for an interview, I didn’t answer,” Larissa says, adding she thought someone was trying to scam her.

“I told them not to give out my number and so on. The guy found my Instagram, called me on Instagram. Now another person who has nothing to do with the matter, a friend of mine from across the city, sends me a photo, I’ll put it here for you to see. Here. You won’t believe it. Oh man.”

Soon after Rahul’s media conference, a reporter with the Brazilian news agency Aos Fatos contacted Larissa at Belo Horizonte.

“I think all of this is a comedy,” she told the Brazilian reporter.

“This photo is very old. I am not even a model. I agreed to take this photo for a [photographer] friend whose whereabouts I don’t even know anymore,” she told Aos Fatos.

According to a report in The Print – which says it collaborated with the Brazilian journalist – the photograph was clicked by Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero, also a resident of Belo Horizonte, in 2017 and has since been a part of a free-to-use stock image library.

The photograph apparently has appeared in several Indian publications as well.

Ferrero, who deactivated his Instagram account after Wednesday’s media conference in New Delhi, reportedly expressed surprise to the Aos Fatos journalist over the usage of one of his photographs.

The image has also been deleted from the website where it had first appeared.

“How could something like this happen? There were a lot of strange people saying all kinds of things. Didn’t they understand it was a photo from a free platform? They literally hacked all my Internet accounts. I don’t know what to do to make people stop following my profile,” Ferrero told Aos Fatos.

Larissa’s Instagram that has 5,492 followers is a private account. It is not clear whether it was always a private account or Larissa took that course after becoming famous in India, a country she has never visited.

In another Instagram “story”, Larissa says, sharing a clip from Rahul's press conference, “Guys, how crazy --- I’m famous in India as the ‘mysterious Brazilian model.”