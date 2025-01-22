Multiple forensic experts to scrutinise evidence in Saif Ali Khan knife incident

Multiple departments under the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai will examine key pieces of evidence seized by the police investigating actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack case, officials said on Wednesday.

Police on Sunday arrested the attacker, identified as Bangladeshi national Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, for stabbing Khan at his Bandra apartment on January 16 during a burglary bid.

A variety of materials, including mobile phones, clothes of the accused, and CCTV footage seized following the arrest of Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, have been sent to the FSL for examination.

FSL departments such as Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification (TASI), Biology, DNA, Footprints, Physics, Cyber, and others will be involved in analysing the evidence, a police official said.

An official said police didn't notice blood stains on the clothes of the accused seized from his bag when he was arrested from Thane.

The official said investigators are facing difficulty in interrogating Fakir due to the language barrier as he speaks Hindi with a heavy Bangladeshi accent.

The accused has been asked to speak slowly so that police could decipher his statements, the official added.

Police on Tuesday reconstructed the sequence of events of the crime unfolded at Khan's building in Bandra. The accused was taken to a nearby building briefly during the recreation of the crime, the official added.

A day before, Khan was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai after five days during which he underwent two surgeries.

