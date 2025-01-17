MP: Tiger mauls 70-year-old man to death, angry villagers attack forest officials

A 70-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, and angered by the attack, villagers assaulted two forest officials, an official said on Friday.

The victim, Tulsiram Bhalavi, was returning from the Bawli Tola forest area after grazing cattle when a big cat attacked and killed him on Thursday evening, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, angry villagers assaulted ranger Ghanshyam Chaturvedi and deputy ranger Sanjay Khuntapalle and injured them. They also vandalised their vehicles, he said.

The official said the police registered a case against villagers for rioting, causing obstruction in official work and damaging government properties and vehicles.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Seoni sub-divisional forest officer Yugesh Patel said the victim's body was recovered from Pindari beat.

He said Tulsiram was returning from the forest with his cattle when a tiger attacked and killed him near a farm.

Patel said the deceased man's family was given Rs 10 lakh assistance, and the forest officials injured in the attack by the villagers are being treated.

Seoni district's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kumar Mehta said a case has been registered against 11 accused and some unidentified persons involved in assaulting forest officials and vandalising vehicles.

He said further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.