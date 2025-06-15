MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 June 2025

More than 60 thousand UP cops to get jobs in 'historic moment', says Yogi before Amit Shah event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the “New Uttar Pradesh of New India” is set to witness a historic moment

PTI Published 15.06.25, 03:15 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Ahead of the distribution of job letters to more than 60,000 police constables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the “New Uttar Pradesh of New India” is set to witness a historic moment.

"'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is going to witness a historic moment today. Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will give appointment letters to 60,244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted by the world's largest police force in Lucknow today," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the resolution of 'Safe Uttar Pradesh' is being fulfilled. The dreams of the youth are coming true," Adityanath added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Police Yogi Adityanath Amit Shah
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuclear talks called off, Iran 'does not want conflict to expand' as Trump backs Israel

Germany, France and Britain ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme to de-escalate the situation
MK Stalin.
Quote left Quote right

Coupled with the continued suffering of Palestinian civilians, this must be condemned

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT