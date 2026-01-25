Modi’s governance puts last person first, says BJP national president Nitin Nabin praising UP’s transformation

PM Modi has advanced the country’s development while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said on Sunday, citing visible changes in Uttar Pradesh as evidence.

Speaking during his first visit to Mathura after being elected BJP national president, Nabin said the transformation seen in Uttar Pradesh reflected the broader changes underway across the country.

“As I was coming here today, I felt that the roads in Uttar Pradesh are better than those seen abroad. This itself is testimony to how the country is changing,” he said.

Nabin said Modi’s policies have focused on the weak and marginalised, ensuring development reaches those at the bottom of the social and economic ladder.

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya, he said it could now be stated with confidence that the prime minister’s vision of development is centred on the poorest and the most marginalised.

Navin reached Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway, where BJP workers accorded him a rousing welcome at the Bajna Cut in the Mant area.

“I have come here today to meet the people of the Mant Assembly constituency. By God’s grace, my first programme after becoming the BJP national president has been scheduled at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna,” he said.

The BJP chief appealed to people to contribute to the development of the state and the country, saying Prime Minister Modi is leading India firmly on the path of growth.

"Prime Minister often states that when he takes one step forward, the country’s 140 crore people walk with him, and with such collective strength, no force can stop India from progressing," he said.

Nabin said there was a time when India’s prime minister could not look world leaders in the eye, but those days are a thing of the past.

“Today, Narendra Modi leads the world, and India’s prestige has risen globally,” he said.

Nabin, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the Shri Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple located on the Vrindavan Marg by ISKCON Bengaluru, where they listened to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.