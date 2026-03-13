MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 March 2026

PM Modi credits BJP for peace in Northeast, slams Congress for giving away land to infiltrators

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the 'double-engine' government

PTI Published 13.03.26, 04:13 PM
PM Modi says BJP brought peace to Northeast India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on his arrival. PTI

Bombs and gunfire are a thing of the past in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Crediting the BJP for long-lasting peace in the region, the PM slammed the Congress for signing various accords for "selfish interests".

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the "double-engine" government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.

"Punish Congress in the upcoming elections and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country," he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Assam Congress
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahima Molla vs State of Bengal: A tiger widow’s fight tells a larger tale of the jungle and law

In the world’s largest mangrove forest where big cats and humans coexist uneasily, the death of Abur Ali Molla has triggered a battle not just for survival but justice for his wife, Mahima Molla
Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal speaks about the impact of the West Asia conflict on India on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Synergia Conclave, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It's a huge mistake that Trump has committed by attacking Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT