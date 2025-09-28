Modi in Odisha slams Congress ‘loot’, hails GST reforms for double savings, income

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress had looted the people of the country, claiming that the grand old party had even taxed people belonging to the low-income category.

Addressing the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Odisha's Jharsuguda, he said the BJP government ensured the “double 'bachat' (saving) and double 'kamai' (income)” for people through its polices and the recent GST rate rationalisation.

He also claimed that the BJP saved the nation from the "culture of loot" prevalent during the Congress regime.

"The Congress left no opportunity to loot people. When we got the opportunity to serve, our administration successfully liberated the country from the exploitation of the previous government. Now, a new era of double 'bachat' (saving) and double 'kamai' (income)” has begun. Earlier, people had to pay tax even on income up to Rs 2 lakh. Today, people earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually are exempted from tax,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the GST reforms would ensure that people can save more.

“The reforms in the GST have created a situation where people can save a lot. Instead of paying tax of Rs 25,000 on spending of Rs 1 lakh, now their tax ratio will come down to Rs 5,000, thus saving around Rs 20,000,” Modi said, evoking applause from the gathering.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council recently decided to rationalise the tax rates and have a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The revision, which was made effective from September 22, was expected to reduce the prices of a large number of products and services.

The PM also alleged that the Congress governments in the states become a "stumbling block" between the people and the Centre's development initiative.

"Till 2014, the Congress was looting the country. Our government has made income tax free up to Rs 12 lakh. Despite GST rates being reduced, the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government continued to loot the people.

"When we reduced the GST rates, prices came down across the country, but the Congress does not want to give this relief to the common people. The Himachal Pradesh government imposed a new tax of its own on cement. While the entire nation is benefiting from the recent GST Bachat Utsav, the people of Himachal Pradesh are being deprived of it," Modi alleged.

He cautioned the people against the alleged loot by the Congress and its allies.

The Prime Minister said Odisha is the land of farmers, and the GST ‘Bachat Utsav’ will benefit them.

“During the Congress regime, the farmers had to pay Rs 70,000 per tractor as tax. After GST rationalisation and several other reforms came into effect, a farmer can now save Rs 40,000. Prices of several agricultural equipment have been reduced by the BJP government," he pointed out.

The prime minister asserted that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre aims to uplift the poor and marginalised.

“Our strong focus is on providing basic facilities to the poor, dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. Today I got the opportunity to hand over the acceptance letters to the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana beneficiaries,” Modi said while addressing the public meeting in the western Odisha town.

The prime minister hailed the BJP government in Odisha for undertaking a slew of development initiatives.

He said, “When a poor family gets a pucca house, not only the present, but also the lives of future generations become easier. Our government has provided pucca houses to more than 4 crore poor families across the country. In Odisha, too, the work of constructing thousands of houses is underway. Today, house building orders have been given to nearly 50,000 families." The PM thanked the people of Odisha for voting for the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections and helping the saffron party form a government in the coastal state.

“A year and a half ago, during the assembly elections, the people of Odisha had resolved to move forward with a new commitment, and that commitment was 'Viksit Odisha'. Now, the state has started progressing through a double-engine government,” he claimed.

The term 'double engine' is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The PM said, “Odisha, which had witnessed poverty for several decades, is now on the path to prosperity." He said the Centre has sanctioned two semiconductor units for Odisha, and plans for an economic corridor are also going on.

Emphasising the need for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the PM said, "It is our resolve that from chip to ship, India must be self-reliant in everything." While hailing the 25 years of service of the state-owned BSNL, the PM said a new avatar of BSNL has also emerged after the launch of the indigenous 4G services.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.