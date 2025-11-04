Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolts Andhra's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, tremors felt in Vizag

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the tremor was recorded at 4:19 am at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02°N and longitude 82.58°E.

“A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag,” an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI.

The official said that the tremor was brief and local district disaster management teams have been alerted as a precautionary measure.

