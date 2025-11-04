MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 November 2025

Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolts Andhra's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, tremors felt in Vizag

No casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said

PTI Published 04.11.25, 10:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the tremor was recorded at 4:19 am at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02°N and longitude 82.58°E.

“A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag,” an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI.

The official said that the tremor was brief and local district disaster management teams have been alerted as a precautionary measure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Andhra Pradesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visa applications amid fraud crackdown

Canada lowered the number of international student permits it issues for the second year in a row in early 2025 as part of a broader effort to reduce the number of temporary migrants and address fraud related to student visas
Sovan Chatterjee and his 'close associate' Baisakhi Bandyopadhyay with Abhishek Banerjee in Calcutta on Monday
Quote left Quote right

Trinamul flows through my veins. This is my home. I will give it everything

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT