Meghalaya court on remands three persons to judicial custody in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

A Meghalaya court on Wednesday remanded three persons to judicial custody in connection with the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in the northeastern state in May.

The three were arrested from Madhya Pradesh on the charge of concealing evidence in the murder. On June 26, they had been remanded to police custody for six days.

On Wednesday, property dealer Silome James was granted 14 days of judicial custody while flat owner Lokendra Tomar and guard Balla Ahirwar were forwarded to jail for seven days, Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, both arrested in the case, had stayed after the crime committed by three hitmen.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police had arrested property dealer Silome James who had leased out the flat to Vishal, one of the three arrested hitmen, where he let Sonam and Raj stay.

The jewellery and other items she took with her after the crime were also taken to that flat.

Sonam, Raj and his friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi were arrested earlier in the murder case.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2. PTI JOP NN

