19 killed, several injured as gravel-laden tipper collides with bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district

At least 19 people were killed and several others injured when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Chevella when the gravel-laden tipper rammed into the RTC bus travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad, causing the gravel to fall onto the bus and trapping passengers inside.

“The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus,” a police official told PTI.

“16 people died, eight injured,” the official initially said, before the toll was later revised to 19.

Among the deceased were 10 women and the bus driver, police said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives in the accident. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the affected individuals and their family members during this difficult time. I pray that the injured recover quickly.

From PMNRF, we will provide compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs to the families of those who died, and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured,” the PM said.

According to the bus conductor, there were 72 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

“The injured persons were in trauma and they could not provide information on the number of passengers in the bus.”

Rescue teams used earthmovers to clear the debris and pull out passengers trapped inside the bus.

“The passengers of the bus were brought out of it,” the police official said.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to carry out relief measures on a war footing, an official release said.

Revanth Reddy wrote on X: "The horrific road accident that occurred in Chevella Mandal of Ranga Reddy District has caused profound shock. The visuals of the accident have been heart-wrenching."

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The government will support their families in every possible way and stand by them. We are taking war-footing measures to provide better medical assistance to the injured. I have spoken with the State Chief Secretary and the State DGP on this matter. I have instructed that the injured be shifted to Hyderabad for better medical treatment," he added.

"I have directed the Collector, local MLAs, and Transport Minister Sri Ponnam Prabhakar to visit the accident site and oversee relief measures," he wrote on X.

The chief minister also asked some ministers to rush to the accident site and instructed officials to move the injured to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.