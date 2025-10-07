MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Himachal Pradesh landslide: At least 18 killed as private bus struck in Bilaspur district

The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin

PTI Published 07.10.25, 09:16 PM
Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing.

Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing. Screengrab

At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.

So far 15 bodies have been recovered from the debris, they added.

Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident and directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations, an official statement issued here said.

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

