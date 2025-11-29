Three dead, two women injured in massive fire at south Delhi footwear shop

Three people died and two women sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in south Delhi's Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, police said.

A PCR call reporting the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building was received at 6.24 pm, following which police rushed to the spot.

On arrival, authorities found the entire building engulfed in flames. A senior police officer said the fire was believed to have originated from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upwards.

Three people were found dead at the scene, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital. The officer added that their condition is being closely monitored.

Crime and forensic teams have been called in to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further investigation is underway.