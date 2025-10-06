Heavy security in Odisha’s Cuttack after weekend clashes; Internet suspended, 8 arrested

1 5 Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania briefs police personnel after incidents of fresh violence linked to a group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack, Odisha. (PTI Photos)

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence that rocked Odisha’s Cuttack city over the weekend, prompting a 12-hour bandh by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) amid tight security and prohibitory orders, officials said.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said three cases had been registered and eight persons arrested over Sunday’s attack on the police by VHP activists. “The situation is under control,” he told reporters.

2 5 Barricades lie damaged outside the Dargha Bazar Police Station after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack, Odisha.

At least 25 people, including senior officers Amarenda Panda and Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, were injured in the clashes. Panda has been admitted to the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, officials added.

Police said raids were continuing in various parts of the city after some of the “mischief mongers” were identified through CCTV footage.

Tension first flared up early Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area when locals objected to loud music being played during Durga Puja immersion processions. The argument soon escalated into stone-pelting and bottle-hurling, injuring six people, including Dnyandeo.

3 5 Firemen stand near charred remains of carts and other things after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack.

Accusing the police of failing to protect the processions, the VHP called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday. On Sunday, a motorcycle rally by VHP activists in support of the bandh was stopped by police near the troubled area, triggering fresh violence. The mob hurled stones at the police, who responded with lathi charge, tear gas, and rubber bullets to restore order. Several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were allegedly set ablaze.

The bandh, which began at 6 am on Monday, evoked a mixed response but remained incident-free, officials said. Government offices and educational institutions functioned with thin attendance, while markets and petrol pumps stayed open. Public transport operated at reduced capacity due to restrictions.

4 5 People gather near objects set ablaze after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack.

ACP Narasingha Bhol said around 1,800 state police personnel, along with 800 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Odisha Swift Action Force, had been deployed across Cuttack.

“People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points. All the entry points of the city have been blocked to keep a check on the movement of anti-social elements,” he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said there had been no report of any fresh incident. “Senior officers are monitoring the situation on the field, and directions have been issued for taking prompt action against anyone found taking the law into their hands,” he said.

5 5 Police and security personnel keep a vigil after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in 13 of the city’s 20 police station areas for 36 hours till 10 am on Tuesday. Internet services were suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Sunday to prevent the spread of rumours.

In a statement, the Odisha Police urged people to verify information before sharing it online. “Some individuals are creating an atmosphere of unrest in society by creating and spreading fake news. Strict action will be taken against those who are spreading and circulating false or misleading information,” it warned.