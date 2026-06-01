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Jarange ends fast in 15 hours after Maharashtra quota assurance on Kunbi records

State government offers 12-point proposal and promises action on 58 lakh identified records linked to Maratha reservation demand

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.06.26, 05:41 AM
Manoj Jarange Patil hunger strike

Manoj Jarange Patil. File picture

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday called off his indefinite hunger strike barely 15 hours after launching it, following fresh assurances from the Maharashtra government on his long-pending demands.

Jarange ended the agitation after the state government presented a 12-point proposal and urged him not to risk his health amid the summer heat.

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Maharashtra water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, was present at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district when Jarange announced his decision.

“The state government has agreed to issue certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi
records already identified. These documents will be displayed at gram panchayat offices, while the implementation will be overseen by the divisional commissioner’s office,” Jarange told his supporters.

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