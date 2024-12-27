'Manmohan Singh's contribution to country's development, progress will be remembered': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his predecessor Manmohan Singh's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country's development would always be respected.

In a video message, Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

His life will always serve as a lesson for the future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success, he said.

Modi said Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday, would always be remembered as a decent human being, scholar, economist and a leader dedicated to reforms.

Noting that he served in various capacities in the government, the prime minister said Singh was Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor during challenging times and put the country on a new economic path as finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao.

Modi said, "As prime minister, his contribution to the country's development and progress will always be remembered." He was also effusive in praising Singh's personal virtues, noting that his life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity.

Modi said despite being educated at the world's prestigious institutes and occupying leading positions, the former prime minister and Congress leader never forgot the values of his normal background.

His humility, sobriety and intellect defined his life as a distinguished parliamentarian, Modi said, praising Singh's commitment to discharging his duty as MP by coming to Parliament in a wheelchair when he became frail in the last few years.

Singh rose above partisan politics to remain accessible to everyone, Modi said and recalled that he would often have discussions with him on numerous national and international issues when the Congress leader was prime minister during 2004-14 and he was the Gujarat chief minister.

When he became prime minister in 2014, Modi said he would speak to him, noting that they had spoken on Singh's birthday.

