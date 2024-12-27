Manmohan Singh was against corruption: Anna Hazare

Anti-graft activist Anna Hazare on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he was against corruption.

Hazare, who had led a massive agitation against corruption during Singh’s tenure in the early 2010s, said the former PM took swift decisions concerning his demands for the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who are born have to die, but some leave memories and their legacy behind. Singh gave a new direction to the country’s economy,” Hazare told PTI in his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.

Recalling his protests against graft in the government led by Singh, the octogenarian activist said the former PM invited him for talks and took quick decisions.

“He was against corruption and took immediate decisions regarding the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He always thought about the country and how best he could work for its people,” Hazare said. He always prioritised the welfare of the country and society, said the activist.

Singh, who was the PM from 2004 to 2014, gave a new direction to the country’s economy and brought it on the path of development, said the activist.

“Manmohan Singh has left the world in physical form but will always remain in (people’s) memories,” he added.

Singh, who was instrumental in making India an economic powerhouse, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.