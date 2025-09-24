Manish Tewari’s comment on South Asian protests triggers BJP’s nepotism jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Manish Tewari’s post on X on the recent toppling of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and the protests in the Philippines was picked up by BJP IT head Amit Malviya to hit out at Rahul Gandhi for alleged nepotism.

Tewari has been on the Congress’s radar for being part of the group of 23 leaders who pushed for an organisational overhaul in 2020. He

and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were included in the diplomatic delegations sent out to various countries to explain the need for Operation Sindoor, without the consent of their party.

Tewari posted on X: “The toppling of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka in July 2023, Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in July 2024, K.P. Sharma Oli in Nepal in September 2025 and now the protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines have one word written over them. ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X, Y, Z.

“Watch for my piece on ‘The Social Media Trends that toppled or are challenging ‘DYNASTS’. Study #nepokids or #TrillionPesoMarch in the meantime.” Tewari cited media reports on the recent protests in the Philippines erupting over flood control fraud.

Malviya latched on to the post and said: “Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi — the ultimate ‘Nepo Kid’ of Indian politics. Forget Gen Z, even Congress’s own veterans are fed up with his regressive politics. The revolt is now from within!”

Tewari hit back saying: “Gosh I just wish that some people would grow up in life. Everything does not have to be dumbed down to a Cong-BJP he said she said or targeting X or Y. What is happening in South Asia and East Asia has serious National Security implications and why it is happening needs to be understood in the correct perspective.”

Tewari’s father, V.N. Tewari, was also a Congress MP and a celebrated Punjabi writer who was assassinated by Khalistani separatists in Chandigarh in 1984.

Tewari responded to a social media comment suggesting that he is also entitled because of his lineage. “Seriously! I also thought so till the time it dawned upon me that my late father Dr V.N. Tewari got assassinated by the terrorists when I was still an undergraduate student not even anywhere remotely near politics and my mother brought my sister and I up as a single parent. If that is being entitled then yes perhaps I am. I am the oldest hand at this game and I can smell a post and know from which troll factory it emanates,” he wrote.