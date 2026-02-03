MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala seeks judicial probe into Confident Group chairman death during income tax raid

Chief minister flags protocol lapses in Bengaluru search operation and urges Centre to order inquiry after suicide note cites business setbacks and stress

Cynthia Chandran Published 03.02.26, 05:15 AM
Income tax raid suicide

Pinarayi Vijayan. File picture

The Kerala government has sought a judicial probe into the alleged suicide of Confident Group chairman C.J. Roy during an income-tax raid at his Bengaluru office.

In a letter addressed to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged serious protocol-related lapses on the part of income-tax officials.

The family of Roy, who hailed from Thrissur in Kerala, have received from police a nine-page suicide note purportedly written by Roy and mentioning that he had been contemplating suicide because of business setbacks.

In a three-page letter to Sitharaman, Vijayan wrote that Roy's death was a "blot on the tax administration of the country" at a time the Centre's aim was "Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE)".

"It is quite surprising that the person on whose premises the IT department was conducting a search and seizure operation could proceed to lay hands on a loaded gun and shoot himself, when the tax department personnel were going ahead with search operations.

"The logical conclusion is that non-compliance with the... minimum essential protocol in the conduct of search has led to the loss of a human life. The central government should order a judicial inquiry into the incident and it will be in the fitness of things that the Commission of Inquiry be headed by a person who has had experience as a judge in a constitutional court," the chief minister wrote.

The purported suicide note attributed to Roy, 57, a technocrat turned builder, mentions that he had suffered setbacks related to foreign investments. He had apparently called his elder brother, C.J. Babu, a gold jewellery businessman in Phuket, and asked him to come down to Bengaluru.

