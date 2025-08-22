Man scales wall of Parliament in early morning security breach, caught by security personnel

In a security breach early Friday morning, a 20-year-old man tried to scale the wall of Parliament but was quickly apprehended by security personnel and handed over to the police, officials said.

The man has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, a native of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh who works at a factory in Surat, Gujarat.

Police said he appears to be "mentally incoherent".

"Today at about 5.50 am, one unidentified person approached the Parliament House complex and tried to scale the perimeter wall with the intention to jump inside. However, due to the alertness of the CISF and Delhi Police staff, he was apprehended and handed over to local police for further enquiry," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla also confirmed that the man "appears to be mentally incoherent and further interrogation and verification are in process".

According to sources, the man attempted to gain entry by climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall.

"He has since been handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation. IB and Special Cell officers are questioning him to determine his motive," a police source said.

Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are currently questioning him.

The incident has once again raised concerns about Parliament’s security.

It revived memories of the December 13, 2023 breach, when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and released yellow smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside.

It also coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, amplifying the seriousness of the breach.