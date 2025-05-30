Man from Bihar's Bhagalpur arrested after threat to kill PM Modi ahead of two-day visit

A 35-year-old man from Bihar's Bhagalpur district was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the state, police said on Friday.

The accused was apprehended on Thursday evening from Maheshi village under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the PM arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Also Read Narendra Modi launches BJP’s Mission Bengal with eye on Bangladesh

"A WhatsApp call was made to security agencies from Bhagalpur, threatening to kill the PM during his Bihar visit. Accordingly, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) was informed about the threat call on Thursday and a team was constituted to investigate the matter," the police statement said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the call was made from the mobile phone number of 71-year-old Mantu Chaudhary.

"After a detailed technical analysis and questioning, the team found Sameer Ranjan, the accused, made the WhatsApp call from Choudhary's mobile number by using a virtual private network (VPN)," the statement, issued by the Bhagalpur police, said.

Prima facie, it appears that the accused made the call to put Chaudhary in trouble as they have a property dispute, it said.

"The accused admitted the crime during interrogation," the statement said.

The matter is being further investigated, it added.

Modi will launch development projects worth more than Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat in Rohtas on Friday and will also address a public rally ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.