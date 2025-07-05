Man found dead in lift after fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap. His body was discovered in a lift during a search and rescue operation jointly carried out by police, fire, and disaster response teams.

The fire was reported around 6.44 pm from the second floor of the four-storey building located on Padam Singh Road, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold.

The fire was confined mainly to the second floor," the statement added.

A total of 13 fire tenders worked to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

