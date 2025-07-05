MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man found dead in lift after fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap. His body was discovered in a lift during a search and rescue operation jointly carried out by police, fire, and disaster response teams

PTI Published 05.07.25, 09:56 AM
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a shopping complex, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, July 4, 2025.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a shopping complex, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, July 4, 2025. PTI

A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a lift after a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap. His body was discovered in a lift during a search and rescue operation jointly carried out by police, fire, and disaster response teams.

The fire was reported around 6.44 pm from the second floor of the four-storey building located on Padam Singh Road, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold.

The fire was confined mainly to the second floor," the statement added.

A total of 13 fire tenders worked to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

