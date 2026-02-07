Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah again apologises over remarks on Colonel Qureshi, cites 'patriotic excitement’

With a Supreme Court-mandated deadline nearing on whether he will face prosecution, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Saturday apologised again for his objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, saying the words were uttered in a moment of “patriotic excitement”.

Speaking to reporters here, Shah said he never intended to insult a woman officer, the armed forces or any section of society, and insisted his remarks did not reflect his true feelings.

“I have said this many times earlier, and I am reiterating it today that I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army or any section of society,” Shah said.

The Supreme Court on January 19 directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction to prosecute Shah for his controversial remarks, a directive that has intensified political pressure on the minister.

Following the apex court’s order, the Congress has demanded Shah’s resignation or his removal from the state cabinet.

Shah had come under sharp criticism in May last year after a video of his remarks during a public speech in Raikunda village in Indore district went viral on social media. The comments were directed at Colonel Qureshi, who had gained national prominence for briefing the media on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan last year.

Shah on Saturday said his words “did not match his feelings” and were spoken in a moment driven by emotion rather than intent.

“The intention behind the mistake must also be seen. You all know that I bore no ill will,” he said.

Shah said he had repeatedly apologised from the depths of his heart for the controversial remark and was once again seeking forgiveness.

"It is extremely painful for me that such a controversy arose due to a small error on my part. I believe my feelings will be seen in the right context. I have always had immense respect for the Indian Army and will continue to do so," he said.

Shah said maintaining "decorum and sensitivity of words" was extremely important in public life.

"I have introspected and learned a lesson from this incident. I accept my responsibility. I will exercise control over my speech in the future, and such a mistake will not be repeated. Once again, I sincerely apologise to all citizens hurt by this episode, especially the Indian Army," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had pulled up Shah for making "derogatory remarks" and using "indecent language" against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the police to register an FIR against him.

Shah holds the portfolios of tribal affairs, public asset management and Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation.

After the high court took suo motu cognisance of the statement, an FIR was registered against the cabinet minister at Manpur police station in the district under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.