Seven missing, eight rescued after boat capsizes in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district

A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons

PTI Published 18.03.25, 09:55 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Three women and four children went missing after a boat ferrying them capsized in Matatila Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers, an official said.

"The incident occurred when a boat was carrying 15 people to a temple located on the island in Matatila Dam when water gushed in," said Pichhore's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma.

He said eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers while three women (aged 35 to 55 years) and four children (aged seven to 15 years) went missing in waters.

A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons.

Villagers said 15 people from Rajavan village were on board the boat. They were headed to Siddha Baba temple located on the island in the middle of the dam.

Eyewitnesses said a woman in the boat first noticed water gushing into the boat, which sank.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

