Madhuri Dixit named Odisha handloom brand ambassador to boost global market reach

The actor will promote Bomkai, Sambalpuri and other Odia weaves as CM Majhi eyes wider global recognition for the state’s handloom heritage

Subhashish Mohanty Published 08.08.25, 10:19 AM
Madhuri Dixit Nene at the event in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Madhuri Dixit Nene at the event in Bhubaneswar on Thursday PTI

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been appointed Odisha’s brand ambassador for handloom products for a year, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Wednesday.

Dixit’s appointment was announced during the inauguration of the Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage (EKTA) event at Janata Maidan, marking National Handloom Day.

“With her active support, Odisha’s handloom products will gain wide publicity in the international market and carve a niche in the fashion world,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also said Odisha has attracted investments worth 7,808 crore in the textiles sector, with 33 MoUs signed, generating job opportunities for 53,300 people. Over 1.3 lakh people are already engaged in weaving across the state.

Dixit, the special guest at the EKTA event, praised Odisha’s handloom heritage. “The handloom products represent the Odia Asmita (pride) and identity of Odias. This is a living proof of the creativity of Odisha that reflects the bond between art and Asmita. Handloom is not only a means for earning a livelihood, but it is also an integral part of our culture and lifestyle,” she said.

She admired Bomkai and Sambalpuri handloom crafts during her address.

The fair, which will continue till August 13, will provide a platform for weavers from across Odisha to showcase their products and interact with artisans from other states. More than 1,500 weavers from Odisha and representatives from eight other states are participating in it.

A two-day exhibition-cum-knowledge sharing session will be held on August 8 and 9, where Odisha’s weavers will receive inputs from industry experts.

Handlooms, textiles and handicrafts minister Pradeep Bal Samant also spoke at the event.

