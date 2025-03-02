Stalin resists central imposition, reaffirms Tamil Nadu's autonomy on his 72nd birthday

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, who turned 72 on Saturday, has underlined his commitment to the state’s autonomy, two-language policy and opposition to Hindi imposition as his birthday message.

The DMK president, who cut a cake with his family members and party workers, administered to cadres an oath of “one goal” to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and oppose Hindi imposition.

“Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum,” (Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win) Stalin said, which was repeated by party workers.

The DMK headquarters here wore a festive look as party cadres and office-bearers turned up in large numbers to greet their party chief. “Dravida Nayagar (Dravidian hero),” was among the phrases used by DMK workers and supporters to greet Stalin on social media.

Stalin said he opposed Hindi imposition with the same vigour he showed against it in 1971 at a party conference when he was only 18 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governor R.N. Ravi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Stalin on his birthday.

Modi, in a post on X, said: “Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Ravi sent his birthday greetings to Stalin in Tamil. Ravi, who had locked horns with Stalin over several issues, including the National Education Policy (NEP), signed his message in Tamil.

Rahul said: “Wishing a very happy birthday to my brother and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin We continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India’s rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values.”

In keeping with the party tradition, Stalin paid homage at the samadhis of party icons C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi at the Marina beachfront here.

The chief minister vowed to follow the path of DMK founder Annadurai and continue to work hard for the party’s ideals. Led by Stalin, Duraimurugan, T.R. Baalu, A. Raja and state ministers and elected representatives took the oath.

Marking the occasion, Stalin inaugurated admissions at the Royappettai government school for the 2025-26 academic year. He also laid a wreath at the memorial of reformist leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy here.