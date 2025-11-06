Luxury gone wild: Prada’s Rs 69,000 safety pin leaves crocheters fuming and internet laughing

The safety pin, that unassuming everyday necessity, has found itself in the luxury spotlight after Italian fashion giant Prada priced it at an eye-watering USD 775 (nearly Rs 69,000).

Marketed as a gold-toned safety pin brooch, the item features a crochet detail and the brand’s signature charm.

But what Prada billed as craftsmanship has become the butt of jokes and disbelief across social media, particularly among crocheting enthusiasts.

“It wouldn’t take more than two minutes to make,” said Rajani Sharma, a crocheter from Ghaziabad. “Anybody with a beginner-level understanding of crochet can make this,” she told PTI, adding that a simple row of single crochet stitches could replicate the design.

Her sentiment was echoed across online crafting communities, where users posted Reels recreating the pin — some managing it in under a minute.

Indians on social media branded the product “andhadhun lootmaar” (reckless robbery), while global accounts joined in to mock the brand’s pricing.

One user wrote on X: “Me as a 90’s kid wore it daily on belts, ties & broken hopes. Maa’s saree pallu already has a limited edition collection.”

Another quipped: “I have a dozen bought at ₹50 each – planning to sell with a 135,900% ROI.”

Prada’s $775 safety pin is available in light blue, pink and orange, each carrying a small charm embossed with the Prada logo.

But the reception has been anything but charming. “Prada may have lost the plot. Who buys this?” wrote one Instagram user.

This isn’t the first time Prada has courted controversy. In June, the brand came under fire for showcasing Kolhapuri-style sandals in its men’s 2026 fashion show, accused of appropriating Indian craftsmanship without adequate credit.

Following backlash, Prada issued a clarification acknowledging the heritage of traditional Indian footwear.

For now, though, it’s the ‘luxury safety pin’ that’s holding together an unlikely seam — between fashion excess and the internet’s unrelenting sense of humour.