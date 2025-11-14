Live updates: Results of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Nitish Kumar again or Tejashwi Yadav triumph?

Key Events

NDA leads in 166 seats, INDIA bloc leads in 56 seats: EC NDA leads in 166 seats with BJP ahead in 72, JD(U) in 71; INDIA bloc leads in 56 seats with RJD ahead in 42, Congress in 8: EC

Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar trails: EC Tej Pratap Yadav now fourth in the running, LJP takes lead in Mahua Popular singer and BJP's nominee Maithili Thakur leads in Alinagar assembly seat by 3004 votes over Binod Mishra of RJD: EC. Bihar minister and JD(U) candidate Leshi Singh leads in Dhamdaha by 792 votes over RJD's Santosh Kumar: EC Singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav of RJD trails in Chhapra assembly seat by 974 votes over BJP's Chhoti Kumari: EC. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP leads in Tarapur by 2,690 votes, RJD's Arun Kumar trails: EC BJP's Shreyasi Singh was leading in Jamui by 2,539 votes, over her nearest rival RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai while Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar was leading by just 79 votes JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes, while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing

NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing majority mark of 122, in early trends: EC NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: Election Commission

NDA leading in 111 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar: EC The ruling NDA was ahead in 111 assembly seats, as compared to 33 of the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website. The BJP was leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) in 44, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 13 and HAM in three. The RJD was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in seven and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in one. The Plurals Party and an independent were leading in one seat each. PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Bihar Election Results 2025: Trends/results updated at 10 am#BiharElectionsWithPTI #BiharResultsWithPTI https://t.co/n6hM3PFPwp pic.twitter.com/JSkS9etj9g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

Lalu Prasad Yadav's rebel elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, trailing Lalu Prasad Yadav's rebel elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is trailing in the race for the Mahua Assembly seat, per early trends LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leads over RJD's Mukesh Kumar: EC BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads in Jamui by 2,539 votes, RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam trails: EC. RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought Bihar polls from jail, leads in Danapur by 7,936, BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav trails: EC CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav leads in Paliganj by 241 votes, LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar trails: EC BJP's Nitin Nabin leads by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, RJD candidate Rekha Kumari trails: EC JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh leads in Mokama by 2,716 votes after first round of counting, RJD's Veena Devi trails: EC PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Bihar Election Results 2025: Leading/Trailing updated at 9:30 am#BiharElectionsWithPTI #BiharResultsWithPTI https://t.co/8G21E10yo2 pic.twitter.com/OId8ZVUdTv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

In early trends, BJP ahead in 47 Assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14: EC In early trends, NDA ahead in 47 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14 in Bihar, according to Election Commission

Election Commission trends indicate BJP leading in five seats Early Election Commission trends indicate the BJP leading in five seats, while JD(U), RJD, and Congress are yet to open their accounts as counting progresses.

NDA ahead in 49 seats, INDIA bloc in 39: TV reports Early trends: NDA leading in 49 Assembly seats in Bihar, as compared to 39 of the opposition INDIA bloc, with counting underway for 243 constituencies, according to initial TV reports. The BJP was ahead in 29, the JDU in 18, the RJD in 32 and the Congress in seven

Maithili Thakur takes early lead BJP candidate and foll singer Maithili Thakur takes early lead in Alinagar as postal ballot counting gets underway

Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College, Gaya. The counting of votes began this morning for 243 assembly seats in the state, amid tight security arrangements. VIDEO | Bihar election results 2025: Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College, Gaya. The counting of votes began this morning for 243 assembly seats in the state, amid tight security arrangements.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)… pic.twitter.com/Bo6QOGf62L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

Early leads: NDA leads in 35 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 22, Jan Suraaj Party in 2 Early leads: NDA leads in 35 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 22, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in 2