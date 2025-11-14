Live updates: Results of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Nitish Kumar again or Tejashwi Yadav triumph?

NDA leads in 166 seats, INDIA bloc leads in 56 seats: EC
Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes
- Tej Pratap Yadav now fourth in the running, LJP takes lead in Mahua
- Popular singer and BJP's nominee Maithili Thakur leads in Alinagar assembly seat by 3004 votes over Binod Mishra of RJD: EC.
- Bihar minister and JD(U) candidate Leshi Singh leads in Dhamdaha by 792 votes over RJD's Santosh Kumar: EC
- Singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav of RJD trails in Chhapra assembly seat by 974 votes over BJP's Chhoti Kumari: EC.
- Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP leads in Tarapur by 2,690 votes, RJD's Arun Kumar trails: EC
- BJP's Shreyasi Singh was leading in Jamui by 2,539 votes, over her nearest rival RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam.
- Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai while Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar was leading by just 79 votes
- JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting
- RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing
- BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep
- Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes, while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing
NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing majority mark of 122, in early trends: EC
NDA leading in 111 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar: EC
The BJP was leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) in 44, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 13 and HAM in three.
The RJD was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in seven and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in one.
The Plurals Party and an independent were leading in one seat each.
PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Bihar Election Results 2025: Trends/results updated at 10 am
Lalu Prasad Yadav's rebel elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, trailing
- LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leads over RJD's Mukesh Kumar: EC
- BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads in Jamui by 2,539 votes, RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam trails: EC.
- RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought Bihar polls from jail, leads in Danapur by 7,936, BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav trails: EC
- CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav leads in Paliganj by 241 votes, LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar trails: EC
- BJP's Nitin Nabin leads by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, RJD candidate Rekha Kumari trails: EC
- JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh leads in Mokama by 2,716 votes after first round of counting, RJD's Veena Devi trails: EC
PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Bihar Election Results 2025: Leading/Trailing updated at 9:30 am
In early trends, BJP ahead in 47 Assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14: EC
Election Commission trends indicate BJP leading in five seats
Early Election Commission trends indicate the BJP leading in five seats, while JD(U), RJD, and Congress are yet to open their accounts as counting progresses.
NDA ahead in 49 seats, INDIA bloc in 39: TV reports
Early trends: NDA leading in 49 Assembly seats in Bihar, as compared to 39 of the opposition INDIA bloc, with counting underway for 243 constituencies, according to initial TV reports.
The BJP was ahead in 29, the JDU in 18, the RJD in 32 and the Congress in seven
Maithili Thakur takes early lead
BJP candidate and foll singer Maithili Thakur takes early lead in Alinagar as postal ballot counting gets underway
Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College
Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College, Gaya. The counting of votes began this morning for 243 assembly seats in the state, amid tight security arrangements.
VIDEO | Bihar election results 2025: Visuals of strong room from counting centre at Gaya College, Gaya. The counting of votes began this morning for 243 assembly seats in the state, amid tight security arrangements.
Early leads: NDA leads in 35 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 22, Jan Suraaj Party in 2
Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav? Who will be Bihar chief minister?
Counting for the results of the 243 Assembly constituencies, which went to polls in two phases on 6 and 11 November, started on Friday at 46 counting centres across the 38 districts in Bihar.
The battle is between chacha Nitish and bhatija Tejashwi, the son of Kumar’s friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-turned-foe, Lalu Prasad Yadav.
This year’s Bihar Assembly polls have been a high-octane one from much before the dates for the elections were declared.
The battle-lines were drawn as soon as the Election Commission announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state in July this year.
The stated objective was finding out “foreigners” in the voters list, a theme that resonated in the fierce campaign of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah.
The Opposition Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of the RJD’s Tejashwi, the leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, focused on the lack of jobs, industries, higher education and collapse of law and order.
The Lok Sabha’s leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, a partner in the Mahagathbandhan, pitched his campaign on the allegations of vote theft, the last of which he brought to the notice of the voters, a day before the first phase of polling in Bihar.
Most of the exit polls have pledged a return for the JDU-BJP combine. Will they be proved right?