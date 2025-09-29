MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Leh Apex Body refuses talks with Centre until peace returns to Ladakh

After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre had on September 20 extended an invitation to the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory

PTI Published 29.09.25, 06:03 PM
Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. PTI

The Leh Apex Body on Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

"We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks," Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference here.

"We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there," he said.

Widespread violent protests occurred on September 24 during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.

After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre had on September 20 extended an invitation to the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
