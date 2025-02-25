Stalin says ready for another language war, convenes all-party meet to discuss LS delimitation

Amid the ongoing Hindi imposition row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state was "ready" for "another language war" and also announced convening an all-party meet on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation issue.

Tamil Nadu was facing the "threat" of losing 8 seats as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to population control, he said while addressing reporters after chairing a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat here.

About 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India have been invited for the all-party meeting, he said and appealed for unity, overcoming political differences.

Responding, BJP state president K Annamalai said Stalin was now trying to "shift the narrative" with the "imaginary fear" regarding delimitation as people of the state had rejected his argument on the three-language policy. He indicated that the BJP may not attend the all-party meet.

Asked if the March 5 meeting will discuss the three-language policy, a bone of contention between the NDA-led Centre and the Tamil Nadu government in light of the National Education Policy (NEP), Stalin said that to raise voice in the Parliament on issues like NEP, central funds and NEET, adequate number of MPs was required.

"Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states," he said.

The state was leading in all development indices, but now faced the "threat" of losing out on the Lok Sabha seats post delimitation as the process would be based on the state's population.

"Tamil Nadu succeeded in population control through the family planning programme. Just because population is less, there is a situation of the Lok Sabha seats being cut down (in TN). We stand to lose 8 seats and as a result, we would be having only 31 MPs, and not the 39 (present number)," he added.

"Our representation (in Parliament) will reduce, Tamil Nadu's voice is being stifled. This is a matter of Tamil Nadu's rights. All leaders and political parties should jointly speak across party lines on the issue," the CM added.

Responding to a query if the Centre was "sowing the seeds for another language war," in light of the alleged Hindi imposition, Stalin replied, "Yes, certainly. We are ready for it." The ruling DMK has been opposed to the three-language policy and has been insisting Tamil Nadu was content with Tamil and English, and has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of "imposing Hindi," a charge denied by the union government.

The "language war" refers to the DMK's anti-Hindi agitation in 1965, when the Dravidian party successfully campaigned against the alleged imposition of the language on the Tamil people.

In a copy of the invitation for the all-party meeting uploaded on his 'X' page, Stalin highlighted the various issues the state was facing, including central fund allocation.

Under such circumstances, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu going down will only further impact the state and it was the need of the hour to put up a show of unity in the interest of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the need for such an all-party meeting, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Annamalai slammed the CM.

"When TN CM Thiru MK Stalin knows the whole of TN has rejected their argument... on the third language for our children studying in TN Govt schools similar to the schools run by TN CM’s family, he now wants to shift the narrative to his imaginary fear of TN losing in the Delimitation of seats. What a shame & downfall for DMK!" "When our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl had clearly said delimitation - if and when it happens - will be favourable to all, including the southern states, why this fear-mongering Thiru @mkstalin? Imaginary fears & stupid arguments have, of late, become TN CM’s arsenal!" he said in a post on micro-blogging site 'X.'

Later, speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai demanded to know on what basis Stalin was making such claims and whether it was revealed so in the Parliament, by PM Narendra Modi or through a "secret document."

Only if this is revealed would the BJP attend the March 5 meeting, he said and slammed the CM for "creating panic and this doesn't suit his position." "When delimitation comes, it is our duty to bring it without affecting the state. Lok Sabha seats have to increase and that is the need of the hour," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.