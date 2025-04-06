Kochi marketing firm accused of forcing underperforming employees to walk on knees, lick coins from floor

A private marketing firm here has been accused of subjecting its underperforming employees to degrading treatment, including making them walk on their knees like chained dogs and lick coins from the floor.

Soon after its disturbing visuals were aired by local TV channels on Saturday, the state Labour department ordered a probe into the alleged inhuman workplace harassment.

Police and the Labour Department also launched separate investigations to ensure the authenticity of the visuals.

However, in a twist, the man purportedly shown in the visuals as harassed and tortured, told the media later that there was no workplace harassment in the firm, contrary to what was depicted in the footage.

"I am still working in the firm... these visuals were from some months ago forcefully taken by a person who was working as the manager of the institution then. He was later asked to quit by the management and he is now using the visuals to tarnish the owner of the firm," he claimed.

He also reportedly gave the same statement to police and the labour department officials.

Earlier in the day, Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordered an inquiry into the undated incident and instructed the district labour officer to submit an immediate report on the incident.

The visuals purportedly showed a person using a leash to force a man to crawl on his knees on the floor, resembling a dog.

Later, some persons, claimed as employees of the firm, told a TV channel that those who fail to achieve targets were subjected to such punishments by the management of the firm.

According to police, the incident allegedly took place in connection with a private marketing firm functioning in Kaloor and the crime allegedly occurred at nearby Perumbavoor.

The police told reporters that they hadn't received any complaint and the owner denied the allegations.

Quoting the owner of the firm, they said the alleged harassment might have taken place in a firm in Perumbavoor which used to market and sell the products of the establishment in Kaloor.

"No case has been registered so far and an investigation is underway," an officer said.

Labour Minister Sivankutty termed the visuals "shocking and disturbing" and said it cannot be accepted at any cost in a state like Kerala.

"I have ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the district Labour officer to submit a report in connection with the incident after carrying out a probe," he told the media.

The State Human Rights Commission registered a case into the incident based on a complaint by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Youth Commission also intervened and registered a case on its own into the alleged harassment incident.

The panel directed the District Police Chief to submit a report in this regard.

In a statement, Commission Chairman M Shajar said legal action should be taken against such practices that are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society.

"As a civilised society, we should collectively respond against such anti-social trends," he said.

