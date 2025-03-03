MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Renowned urologist Dr George P Abraham, 75, found dead at his Nedumbassery farmhouse in Kochi

According to hospital sources, he had personally conducted over 2,500 renal transplant procedures.

PTI Published 03.03.25, 01:03 PM
Dr George P Abraham

Renowned urologist Dr George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, police said on Monday. He was 75.

The senior surgeon’s body was found hanging at his farmhouse, which falls under the Nedumbassery police station limits, on Sunday night.

Dr Abraham, a distinguished expert in the surgical management of complex urological disorders, was affiliated with a leading private hospital in Kochi.

According to hospital sources, he had personally conducted over 2,500 renal transplant procedures.

Police said his body has been transferred to a private hospital in Angamaly for further procedures.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

