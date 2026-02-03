Kochi airport moves toward clean aviation with India’s first hydrogen-powered buses

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is set to create a national first by introducing hydrogen-powered buses for passenger transportation, marking a major step toward clean and green mobility in the aviation sector.

The move follows the exchange of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation and CIAL on February 1, laying the groundwork for deploying hydrogen fuel cell electric buses at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement paves the way for the procurement and operation of three hydrogen-powered buses at Kochi airport, a CIAL release said on Monday. The MoA was formally exchanged during a function held at the 0484 Aero Lounge on the airport premises.

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, who also serves as chairman of ANERT, represented the Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation, while Minister for Industries and CIAL Director P Rajeev signed on behalf of the airport operator.

The project forms part of the Kerala Hydrogen Valley initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission of the Government of India. Under the agreement, the Kerala HVIC Foundation will provide financial support for procuring the buses, with funding capped at Rs 2.90 crore per vehicle.

The total project cost has been fixed at Rs 8.7 crore, which will be released in stages.

Procurement of the hydrogen buses is expected to be completed within 12 months. Once delivered, ownership of the buses will rest with CIAL.

The airport company will handle all operational and statutory expenses and decide the routes and operating model for the new service.

Senior officials from both the State and Central governments attended the event, including CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala HVIC Foundation Harshil R Meena and Dr Ranjith Krishna Pai, Senior Director and Scientist at the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The initiative is expected to improve passenger convenience while significantly reducing emissions from airport transport operations, CIAL said.

Fuel supply for the buses will be ensured through the green hydrogen plant being jointly developed by CIAL and BPCL, which is scheduled to begin operations soon.

With statutory approvals for hydrogen supply infrastructure already in place, the project is poised for early implementation, positioning Kochi airport at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition in aviation-related transport, officials said.