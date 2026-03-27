Kerala woman alleges sexual assault by Palakkad Congress councillor Prashob C Valsan

A woman has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police, alleging sexual assault by a Congress councillor here, officials said on Friday.

The complainant, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, has levelled sexual assault charges against Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor from the 24th division of Palakkad Municipality.

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The development comes at a time when the Congress is already facing criticism from rival parties over multiple sexual assault cases registered against sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, which have been raised during the Assembly poll campaign.

According to the woman's complaint, she was working as a beautician and staying in shared accommodation.

She alleged that the councillor's father had earlier misbehaved with her when she had gone to his shop for tea.

Following this, Prashob befriended her and later proposed a relationship.

As she did not have a stable income, she sought help in securing a full-time job, which he allegedly promised to arrange, the complaint said.

The councillor later allegedly came to her room when her friend was not present and sexually assaulted her, it said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that such incidents occurred more than once.

She further alleged that she was also sexually assaulted in a car near the district government hospital and at a hotel.

According to the complaint, when she informed him that she was pregnant, Prashob allegedly asked her to take pills to terminate the pregnancy.

The woman also alleged that the accused is an influential person with close links to MLAs and MPs, and expressed apprehension about her safety.

Police said a preliminary probe has been initiated based on the complaint and that a case will be registered.

They added that the accused could not be reached for comment.