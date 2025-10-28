Kerala stadium renovation row deepens after Argentina match cancellation sparks outrage

Barely days after the Argentine Football Association pulled out of its proposed friendly match in Kerala, the state sports ministry has found itself mired in controversy over the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) Pvt Ltd, the sponsor in Kerala for the now-cancelled Argentina vs Australia football match, was allegedly asked to renovate the stadium without an agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move drew criticism from sports enthusiasts as well as leaders from the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who accused sports minister V. Abdurahiman and the sponsor of acting unilaterally.

A day after P.K. Firos, general secretary of the Muslim Youth League, levelled allegations against the sports minister and the sponsor, Ernakulam Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden echoed the same sentiments.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Eden unleashed a tirade against the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the state government over the stadium's renovation. He alleged that the entire plan of bringing Messi to Kerala was part of a shady deal.

“The GCDA should reveal details of the agreement signed with RBC managing director Anto Augustine, who sponsored the proposed friendly match between Argentina and Australia in Kochi. The GCDA has been engaged in a shady business deal under the pretext of bringing Messi to Kerala,” said Eden.

He has written a letter to GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai seeking details of the renovation. There is a lack of clarity on who awarded the contract to the RBC, which led Eden and Firos to make such serious allegations.

“The tender documents, including the master plan for the renovation, should be made public. After the renovation, the stadium will not be suitable for cricket matches. The future of the first international stadium (in Kerala) is at stake,” added Eden.

Following the allegations, Augustine told reporters in Kochi on Monday evening that he would complete the renovation and return the stadium to the GCDA. He said that the ₹70 crore he spent on the renovation was a service to the state.

“The allegations levelled against me are baseless. I’d entered into an agreement with the Kerala Sports Foundation that I would undertake the renovation and return the stadium on November 30. Neither I nor the Kerala government was aware that Fifa would not approve the Kochi stadium for the match. I was keen to renovate the stadium according to Fifa standards, which led me to undertake the renovation,” said Augustine.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, managed by the GCDA, has long relied on rental income from Kerala Blasters FC, which has nearly withdrawn from Kochi following recent setbacks. Reports have surfaced that several trees were felled illegally around the stadium during the renovation.