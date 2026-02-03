Kerala erupts against Union budget as CPM and Congress allege Centre neglect

The Union budget has left both the CPM-led LDF Kerala government and the Opposition Congress feeling disgruntled, prompting the parties to launch protests against the Centre for overlooking the state’s key demands.

The CPM leadership has decided to hold “black day” protests across Kerala on Tuesday to condemn the “sidelining” of the poll-bound state in the budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan said it looked as if Kerala did not exist on India’s map. “The Union budget has not taken any interest towards the state. It failed to address the state’s demand for a higher Finance Commission allocation. It has also discontinued the revenue deficit grant, which will seriously weaken Kerala’s economic base,” Govindan said.

The CPM has also decided to oppose the Rare Earth Mineral Corridor aimed at promoting mining, processing, research and manufacturing of rare earth permanent magnets. Both the CPM and the Congress feel it could facilitate the exploitation of the state’s resources by corporates.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, said the budget raised doubts about whether Kerala was treated as an integral part of India.

The state Congress leadership has decided to hold protests across 280 block committees on Tuesday against the Centre’s “vindictive approach” and “extraordinary neglect” towards the state.

The Kerala MPs demonstrated outside Parliament on Monday to protest the discrimination being meted out to the state.