MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 December 2025

Kerala HC grants interim protection to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in rape case

Justice K. Babu said the court would hear his anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and directed that he should not be arrested until then

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.12.25, 12:43 PM
Rahul Mamkootathil

Rahul Mamkootathil Facebook/rahulbrmamkootathil

The Kerala High Court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing allegations of rape and forced abortion.

Justice K. Babu said the court would hear his anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and directed that he should not be arrested until then. “Petitioner shall not be arrested during the pendency. Post on December 15, 2025,” the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate S. Rajeev, appearing for Mamkootathil, confirmed the court’s direction. The relief comes at a time when the MLA remains named in two separate cases of sexual assault.

Also Read

A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the first case, which was registered last week. A second rape case was filed on Wednesday after a complaint by another woman, a resident of Bengaluru.

Mamkootathil has been absconding since the registration of the first case. In his plea before the HC, he maintained that he was innocent and said his custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

He also claimed the relationship between him and the first complainant was consensual, and that the complaint was lodged only after the relationship deteriorated.

The MLA said the woman was married but separated from her husband, and argued that she disowned their relationship “to save her own skin”.

He added that he was prepared to explain “each and every circumstance” related to the offences alleged against him and would cooperate with the investigation if he was allowed to appear before the officer without fear of arrest.

Mamkootathil also alleged that the probe team was attempting to “mislead the facts” and said he had documents to prove his claims. The HC will take up his anticipatory bail plea on December 15.

RELATED TOPICS

Kerala High Court Congress
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Government caps airline fares as IndiGo crisis leaves hundreds stranded for fifth day

The spate of IndiGo cancellations led to a big jump in fares at other airlines on popular routes, and the govt said it was capping fares to maintain pricing discipline in the market
US President Donald Trump wears a medal as he is awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw.
Quote left Quote right

Trump wins previously non-existent FIFA Peace Prize. Next he will win Lego Piece Prize

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT