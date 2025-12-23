Ahead of Kerala assembly polls, UDF brings Trinamool Congress and JRP into alliance fold

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections expected next summer, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has expanded its alliance by bringing in two parties into its fold, including the Trinamool Congress.

The All India Trinamool Congress (Kerala), headed by P.V. Anvar, and C.K. Janu’s Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) have been inducted as associate members of the UDF. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan announced the decision after a UDF coordination committee meeting held in Kochi on Monday.

With roughly four months remaining for the polls, the UDF’s move signals a shift in its electoral strategy. Satheesan said the two parties had formally approached the UDF seeking an alliance, following which the coordination committee approved their inclusion.

Despite the other allies in the UDF, including the Indian Union Muslim League, rallying behind Anvar, Satheesan had been firm in his decision not to include him in the front. This was a major setback for Anvar during the Nilambur Assembly bypoll and in the recently held local body election.

Addressing a media briefing after the UDF meeting, Satheesan said: “TMC (Kerala) and JRP approached us with a request. We discussed this in the UDF coordination committee meeting and decided to include them in the alliance. They will be made associate members of the UDF. We have decided not to go after Kerala Congress (Mani) for talks. They are now in the Left Democratic Front. Talks on seat sharing will be completed by January,” said Satheesan.

Tribal activist Janu had severed ties with the NDA a few months after she accused the BJP of sidelining her in the front. Sources said that while Anvar would be given a ticket for the Assembly polls, Janu would not be.