Kejriwal welcomes nearly 80 wrestlers and bodybuilders to AAP before Delhi polls

The former chief minister of Delhi has promised that after retaining power in the capital, the AAP will work towards resolving the issues faced by sportspersons in the country

PTI New Delhi Published 26.12.24, 01:28 PM
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses at a programme, at Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses at a programme, at Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. PTI

Several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday, giving a boost to the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal welcomed Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are associated with sports and fitness, at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and handed party scarves and caps to them.

The former Delhi chief minister said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers have joined the party, adding that it will not only strengthen the outfit but also associate it more closely with health and fitness issues. He promised that after retaining power in the capital, the AAP will work towards resolving the issues faced by sportspersons.

Kejriwal said in the coming days, many more gymnasium owners and sportspersons will join the party.

Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel said those who joined the AAP on Thursday have significant influence, especially in Delhi's gyms, and wanted to contribute to the party's mission.

Dalal praised the party's initiatives, such as free yoga classes and support for sports development, which inspired him to join it. "The work done for sportspersons and gyms is commendable. I want to contribute to this mission," he added.

Tilakraj expressed optimism about the sporting fraternity's growing involvement in politics. "Many players from Delhi are planning to join us. We are committed to working hard and strengthening the party," he said.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive full term in the Delhi polls and hoping that this strategic outreach to sports and fitness professionals will resonate with voters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

