Kathua, Sopore deaths discussed during meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the deaths of two persons in Kathua and Sopore were discussed during his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Abdullah's statement comes a day after Opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the chief minister saying she had expected him to raise the two incidents during his meeting with Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a good meeting. Several issues were discussed including the Sopore killing and death in Kathua. It was emphasised that there should be a transparent probe and anyone found guilty should be punished," Abdullah, who met Shah in Delhi on Monday, told reporters in Ganderbal.

In Billawar area of Kathua district on February 4, a 26-year-old man, accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by police. In Sopore of Baramulla district, a truck driver was killed in Army firing on February 5 when he allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpost.

After the two deaths, the chief minister had said that incidents like these "risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy".

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," Abdullah had said in a post on X on February 6.

On Wednesday, Abdullah also said restoration of statehood to J&K was also discussed in the meeting with Shah.

"We also discussed the forthcoming budget session. We are currently in a Union Territory setup and the Centre has a role to play in the budget," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.