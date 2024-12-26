Kashmir reels under intense cold wave conditions across as minimum temperatures settle below freezing point

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed across Kashmir as the minimum temperatures settled several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Thursday.

There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches on Friday and Saturday as a Western Disturbance is set to impact the region, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under freezing conditions. The fall in the mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies including the Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, slightly up from the previous night's minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, slightly down from the previous night's minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in south Kashmir, was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has said an active Western Disturbance is set to impact Jammu and Kashmir from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

Under the influence of the system, there is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches towards late afternoon of Friday till the forenoon the next day, the Met Office said.

While the weather would stay mainly dry on December 29, 30, and 31, light snowfall is possible at isolated places in Kashmir from January 1-4.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - considered the harshest period of winter - which started on December 21.

During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

It will end on January 30 next year, but the cold wave would continue. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.