Karnataka lorry owners' body launches strike against fuel price hike, harassment at toll plazas

Karnataka-based trucks that transport goods within and outside the state came to a screeching halt as a key lorry operators association launched its indefinite strike against fuel price hike and toll-related issues, starting midnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) launched this strike condemning fuel price hike and alleged harassment they face at toll plazas. The association is an umbrella organisation of 129 truckers associations with six lakh members — drivers, agents and truck owners.

The trucks keep off the road as strike began.

The truckers' strike may affect the economic activities in the state severely, resulting in the increase in the prices of essential commodities.

Harish Sabharwal, president, All India Motor Transport Congress told PTI that the initial response shows that stir is successful. According to him, neither the trucks from any part of India would enter Karnataka, nor trucks from the state will go out.

Somasundaram Balan, Honorary General Secretary of FOKSLOAA, alleged that the state government has not yet responded to its requests to address its grievances, which compelled the truckers to go on strike.

The association gave a call for an indefinite strike demanding to solve critical and long-standing issues faced by the road transport sector in the state.

Steep hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel resulted in an increase in price by five rupees per litre over the last nine months, severely escalating operating costs for transporters, a letter sent by the association to its members read.

Persistent extortion and harassment at state toll plazas cause undue stress and financial burden, the association alleged.

Further, the non-abolition of border checkposts, which continue to function redundantly despite GST implementation and the proposed increase in fitness renewal fees for older vehicles, which would heavily impact small and medium operators, are also among the reasons cited.

The federation alleged that its stir is also against the unreasonable no-entry restrictions in Bengaluru, which hampers operational efficiency and timely delivery of goods, and the widespread harassment by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) and microfinance institutions, including unlawful vehicle seizures and mental harassment of vehicle owners.