Karnataka governor walks out after two-line address triggering Congress-BJP clash

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot read just two lines of his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature at the Vidhana Soudha, after sparring with the Congress government over 11 paras critical of the BJP-led Centre’s policies.

Gehlot’s action evoked a strong response from chief minister Siddaramaiah, who said the governor was a “puppet” of the Centre.

In the third governor-vs-government face-off in two days in three non-BJP-ruled southern states, the others being Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Gehlot walked out after his brief address to the Legislative Assembly and Council, amid protest by ruling Congress members who also attempted to gherao him.

The governor began the speech by greeting the chief minister, Speaker U.T. Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, the leaders of the Opposition, ministers and members.

“I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the state legislature. I am extremely pleased to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature. My government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the state’s economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka,” he said in Hindi before proceeding

to leave.

The Treasury benches, including ministers like H.K. Patil (law and parliamentary affairs), stood up in surprise and requested Gehlot to complete the speech.

As the governor proceeded towards the exit door, some ruling legislators, including MLC B.K. Hariprasad tried to gherao him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff. The legislators shouted “shame shame”. Seemingly defending the governor, BJP members shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.