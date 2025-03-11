MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar denies minister involvement in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

He also said that the state government has nothing to do with the case as central agencies are investigating it

PTI Published 11.03.25, 11:01 AM
DK Shivakumar and Ranya Rao

DK Shivakumar and Ranya Rao PTI, X/@RanyaRao

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected reports that claim two ministers have links to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao and termed the reports as "political gossips".

He also said that the state government has nothing to do with the case as central agencies are investigating it.

The deputy CM also said, "No minister is involved, we don't know anything. It is all political gossip. Investigating officers will investigate in accordance with the law. We have nothing to do with it," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said, "The central government is investigating, let them do it." Ranya Rao, 34, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai, and gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her.

The next day, the DRI said it seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer presently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in this case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

