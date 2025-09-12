Karnataka clears land for GAIL bio-CNG plant, drafts rules to curb spurious bio-diesel

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared key proposals, including allotment of land to GAIL (India) Limited to set up a bio-CNG plant.

"The cabinet has approved allotment of 18 acres of land at Haralakunte village, Begur Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk to GAIL India on a ‘Permissive Use’ basis for 25 years to establish a 300 metric tonne per day bio-CNG unit, expandable up to 500 metric tonnes per day," the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Thursday while briefing reporters about the cabinet decision.

He added that the Revenue Department and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited would jointly survey the land and hand it over with proper maps, while the Urban Development Department’s Additional Chief Secretary has been authorised to resolve any operational or implementation issues that may arise.

The cabinet has also approved issuing guidelines to curb the sale of spurious chemicals in the name of bio-diesel.

Patil said, "Bio-diesel produced from used cooking oil is currently being supplied only for personal and hotel use and is not available in the open market. Since blended diesel cannot be sold in retail outlets, the government will frame clear guidelines to prevent the sale of other chemicals under the name of bio-diesel." He said the cabinet has decided to approve the draft notification of "The Bio-Diesel (B-100) Blending with High Speed Diesel for Transportation Purposes (Licensing) Order, 2022".

The cabinet also decided to extend Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme benefits to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, including ESIS beneficiaries.

"This extension has been done as per the Government of India’s Vayo Vandana Yojana guidelines and with its approval," he stated.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval to construct two state-of-the-art 100-bed hospitals at Yelahanka Taluk’s Bellahalli and within the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Department premises in Hebbal Assembly Constituency, at a total cost of Rs 100 crore.

To improve service delivery at the grassroots level, the government will procure and distribute 3,500 Chromebooks to revenue inspectors and village administrative officers under the state’s Digi Revenue Project.

Patil has also highlighted new protocol guidelines for official functions.

"Local MLAs and MPs must mandatorily be included in the list of dignitaries for district and taluk-level programmes. The final list must be drawn up by the district in-charge minister for district events, by the local MLA for taluk events, and by the respective department minister for state-level events. At no point can more than 13 dignitaries be seated on the dais," he clarified.

